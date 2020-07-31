CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Black Is King’ By Releasing “Already” Video [WATCH]

In the spirit of Black Is King, Beyonce’ dropped a visual for the song ‘Already’ featuring Major Lazer and Shatta Wale.

The visual album is based on songs from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack from the 2019 Disney remake.

The African themed film premiered on Disney+ on July 31 and is set to celebrate blackness. Disney said in a statement, “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beyonce’ shared with Good Morning America that she worked with a number of directors, actors, and creatives to fulfill her vision.

“The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings, and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard,” she said. “So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon…it was truly a journey to bring this film to life.” 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

“And my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black,’ which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me,” she added. “But ‘Black Is King’ means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y’all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y’all see it tonight.”

Black Is King will feature some familiar faces like Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and other artists that were on The Gift album.

RELATED NEWS:

Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’ [WATCH]

Bun B Shares Story About JAY-Z Giving Him The Boot From The Set of Beyoncé’s Video

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic & Beyonce's New Single For The Movie!

13 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic & Beyonce's New Single For The Movie!

Continue reading Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic & Beyonce’s New Single For The Movie!

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic & Beyonce's New Single For The Movie!

https://youtu.be/mXblqtzy_tE   A week before the live-action remake of The Lion King hits theaters, Disney not only released a new photo of the lead cast, but Beyonce released a new song from the movie soundtrack. And baby, it’s LIT! https://twitter.com/disneylionking/status/1148260634972176384 Of course Beyonce (Nala) is front and center, looking flawless, along with co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) to name a few. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Missing is the legend James Earl Jones, who reprises his iconic role of Mufasa. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The film drops on July 19, and of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say about Bey’s look and whether she was actually present for the group photo or was she Photoshopped in. Take a look:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Black Is King’ By Releasing “Already” Video [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Beyonce

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To…
 3 hours ago
07.31.20
Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Black Is King’ By Releasing “Already”…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
YG Details Guns Being Drawn On Him &…
 16 hours ago
07.30.20
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Jim Carrey United…
 17 hours ago
07.30.20
Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Released From Prison…
 17 hours ago
07.30.20
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Overwhelming Support From Beyoncé,…
 23 hours ago
07.30.20
J. Cole Gets An Assist For Master P…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
R. Kelly Claims He Isn’t Getting A Fair…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Have Eminem In His Top…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Petition Calling For The Deportation of Tory Lanez…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To…
 2 days ago
07.29.20
15 items
Alien DNA: Who Is Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel?
 2 days ago
07.29.20
3 items
Malik B Of The Roots Has Passed Away…
 2 days ago
07.30.20
10 items
SMH: Jess Hilarious Drops Awful Reenactment of Megan…
 2 days ago
07.29.20
Black Teens Less Likely To Get Treatment For…
 2 days ago
07.29.20
UPN Prime Time 2002-2003 Upfront Party
Black AF: Netflix Adding ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘Moesha,’ ‘Sister, Sister,’…
 2 days ago
07.29.20
Photos
Close