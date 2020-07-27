Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Insensitive Joke Regarding Megan Thee Stallion

Chrissy Teigen is taking her foot out of her mouth after making a tasteless off color joke about Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday (July 24), fans were upset after model turned cookbook author decided to tweet and deleted a joke about the “Fever” rapper’s love of twerking.

“I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on,” Chrissy Teigen wrote then deleted.

While the joke wasn’t aimed directly at Meg, fans quickly bombarded the Cravings author with disapproving feedback, calling the remark “insensitive” to post while the “Cash Sh*t” rapper is recovering from reportedly being allegedly shot in the foot by Tory Lanez; and after she’s personally asked for the jokes regarding the situation to cease.

As previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to respond to Draya after she made a joke regarding the domestic violence situation, calling out the influencer and model for making light of the incident after pointing out how Black women are unprotected during the times we need the most support.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized,” Meg wrote.”And f*ck all the h*e a*s n*ggas making jokes about it too I’ll talk about shit when I get ready.”

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

In response to the criticism, Chrissy Teigen initially wasn’t feeling the attack and called out fans for overreacting to the mention before setting her account to private.

“Before u start, I love her,” Teigen wrote adding, “I’ll delete because you guys are sooooo f*cking annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools.”

But on Saturday (July 25), the mother of two had an apparent change of heart and tweeted out a heartfelt apology, adding that she wasn’t being malicious just trying to be clever with wordplay.

“I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and sh*tty and pointless as the joke was,” the TV personality wrote. “Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all.”

Teigen ended her statement with, “You’ll say someone else wrote this or that I don’t mean it and that’s always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I’ll take it.”

