7 Black Beauty Products to Shop This Week

1.BEAUTYSTAT COSMETICS
Looking for a go-to product that can even out your skin tone? BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Vitamin C Refiner ($80.00, Beautystat.com) will get your skin together. Formulated with pure vitamin C, this serum helps to fade dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles for smooth and firm skin.
2. LUVSCRUB
Work your way to smooth skin with the LUVSCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Theluvscrub.com) Made with the finest textured mesh, this bath essential will clean and exfoliate your skin perfectly.
3. LOVING CULTURE
Boost your scalp with moisture using the Loving Culture Revitalizing Hair Oil ($35.00, Lovingculture.com). Formulated with scalp-stimulating ingredients, omega fatty acids and vitamins, this oil stimulates hair growth and keeps your hair and scalp hydrated.
4. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING
Who says that styling products for men don’t exist? Leave it Frederick Benjamin Grooming to create the Crown Control-Forming Creme ($16.00, Shop.frederickbenjamingrooming.com). Designed to give your hair refined texture with a matte finish and a strong hold, this creme will keep all of your styles in place.
5. DANESSA MYRICKS BEAUTY
There is no better way to serve a lewk than to give your melanin a gorgeous glow. And with the beloved Danessa Myricks Beauty Makeup Illuminating Veil, ($22.00, Danessamyricksbeauty.com) you’ll sport a gorgeous glow from head to toe.
6. BOMBA CURLS
Take your hair growth game to the next level with Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil ($22.00, Bombacurls.com). Formulated with a blend of oils that moisturizes and stimulates your hair follicles, this hair oil will help you meet your goals in no time.
7. THE PRIME BEAUTY COSMETICS
Bronzers are an absolute must for brown girls. They work to sculpt and warm up your face for glowing look. And when it comes to bronzers for brown girls, the Prime Beauty Cosmetics Chocolate Litty Brownzer ($21.00, Primebeautycosmetics.com) is a good pick.
