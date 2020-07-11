CLOSE
Jay-Z Took Out Full Page Newspaper Ads Across The US Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

Though many in the culture have complained that Jay-Z hasn’t been vocal enough during the current protests that have been taking place across America, those paying attention know that Hova is letting his money and power speak for him and to this day he continues to do it his way.

His latest effort to help the Black community came in the form of national newspapers ads which highlight black-owned businesses in their cities to keep people informed on where to spend their dollars to support the people. Something that’s especially needed these days as millionaires and billionaires pillage the PPP loan program that the Trump administration put forward to keep businesses like these afloat throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Props to Hov for this one.

Hopefully this won’t also serve a roadmap for racists to terrorize Black business owners as we’ve all learned in 2020 no good deed goes unpunished in Trump’s Amerikkka.

Still, we’re glad to see Jay continue to do his part to help the community in new ways, shapes, and forms and we commend him for not sitting on the sidelines like others who’ve made a luxurious life for themselves.

Give it up for Shawn Carter, y’all.

