CONTEST: Win A Sire Spirits Quarantine Basket Courtesy Of 50 Cent!

50 Cent is paying it forward.

He and his Sire Spirts are giving away Quarantine Gift Baskets and you could win one! How? Text SIRE, that’s S-I-R-E to 24042 for a chance to win a “Sire Spirits” quarantine basket to help make these tough times a bit easier.

Be sure to download the new “Sire Spirits” app for an inside look at all things 50. Pay it forward with the Power co-creator and let us know how you’re paying it forward! Brought to you by Branson Cognac, a Sire Spirits brand.

SEE THE NEXT PAGE FOR CONTEST RULES.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: