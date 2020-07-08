CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

CONTEST: Win A Sire Spirits Quarantine Basket Courtesy Of 50 Cent!

50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent is paying it forward.

He and his Sire Spirts are giving away Quarantine Gift Baskets and you could win one! How? Text SIRE, that’s S-I-R-E to 24042 for a chance to win a “Sire Spirits” quarantine basket to help make these tough times a bit easier.

Be sure to download the new “Sire Spirits” app for an inside look at all things 50. Pay it forward with the Power co-creator and let us know how you’re paying it forward! Brought to you by Branson Cognac, a Sire Spirits brand.

SEE THE NEXT PAGE FOR CONTEST RULES.

sire spirits

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 3 hours ago
07.09.20
11 items
Reginae Carter Responds To 50 Cent’s Comments About…
 13 hours ago
07.08.20
Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt,…
 13 hours ago
07.08.20
Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In…
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
Kyrie Irving Producing ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’ TV Special
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
12 items
Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because
 22 hours ago
07.08.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West Explains Why He’s Running For President,…
 23 hours ago
07.08.20
16 items
Young Thug Comes For Pusha T Over Drake…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Colin Kaepernick Partners With Disney For Documentary Series
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Papoose & Remy Ma Expecting Their Second Child…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
13 items
Kanye West Received $2 Million-Plus PPP Loan
 3 days ago
07.06.20
Photos
Close