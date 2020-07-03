Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily Arrested For Assaulting GF

Former Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member, Liliana “Lily” Barrios found herself in jail.
The N-word abuser/tattoo artist was thrown in slammer after she allegedly went into a violent rage after finding her girlfriend in the bed with another woman. According to the police report obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the couple got into a verbal altercation before things went extremely left insider their San Antonio Texas.
Lily reportedly didn’t only put hands and feet on her girlfriend, she also bit her.
Bruh!
Per TMZ:
