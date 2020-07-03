CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily Arrested For Assaulting GF

Lily reportedly didn't only put hands and feet on her girlfriend, she also bit her.

Lillian Barros Mugshot

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Former Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member, Liliana “Lily” Barrios found herself in jail.

The N-word abuser/tattoo artist was thrown in slammer after she allegedly went into a violent rage after finding her girlfriend in the bed with another woman. According to the police report obtained by the celebrity gossip site, the couple got into a verbal altercation before things went extremely left insider their San Antonio Texas.

Lily reportedly didn’t only put hands and feet on her girlfriend, she also bit her.

Bruh!

Per TMZ:

Cops say during the argument, Barrios decided to take off for the night. When she returned the next day to pick up clothes, cops say Barrios got heated after catching her 22-year-old GF in bed with another woman … triggering another argument.
Cops allege Barrios pushed her GF onto the couch, and a struggle ensued … with Barrios allegedly scratching her GF’s neck, arm, and biting her right leg. The officer claims they observed scratches and abrasions on the GF’s right knee. Cops say Barrios was the aggressor and “intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury.”Lily was initially had a recurring role season 3 before becoming a main cast member seasons 4 and 5.

Photo: TMZ

Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily Arrested For Assaulting GF  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

black ink crew: chicago

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily…
 1 hour ago
07.03.20
D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus…
 4 hours ago
07.03.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…
 7 hours ago
07.03.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 1 day ago
07.03.20
Gucci Mane Apologizes For Calling His Record Label…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
21 Savage Launches “Bank Account” Financial Literacy Program…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
7 items
Kobe Bryant Immortalized On ‘NBA 2K1 Mamba Forever…
 1 day ago
07.03.20
Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors
 1 day ago
07.02.20
9 items
Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
Mahershala Ali Lands “Dream Role”, To Play Legendary…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Richelieu Dennis Steps Down As CEO of ESSENCE…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
19 items
Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
H-Town: Bomani Jones Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
15 items
Order In The Court: Khia Drags Lil Wayne…
 3 days ago
07.01.20
Walmart Stops Selling “All Lives Matter” Merchandise
 3 days ago
06.30.20
Photos
Close