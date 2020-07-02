CLOSE
Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein Arrested

Maxwell has been accused of helping Epstein groom teen girls for sex with famous and powerful people across the world.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

According to reports, the FBI has arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein on charges related to the disgraced money public figure. Maxwell was allegedly closely involved with Epstein, who was arrested on child sex traffic charges in July 2019. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell a month later. Maxwell has been accused of helping Epstein groom teen girls for sex with famous and powerful people across the world.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to appear in a federal court later Thursday.

NBC New York

